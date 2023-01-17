Alexander to decide on $15.5M school bond Tuesday

ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - Residents in Alexander will be heading to the polls Tuesday to decide on a $15.5 million bond.

The Alexander School District is looking to build several elementary and middle school classrooms, as well as an expansion to their cafeteria. Superintendent Leslie Bieber said the bond will help the district keep up with their growing enrollment.

“People are looking just to get out of the larger areas, or new people are moving in and one of those reasons I’m very proud to say is because we have a very good reputation here at the school and having a small-school setting,” said Bieber.

Polls open at 9am until 8pm at Alexander City Hall.

The district has seen a 546% increase in students over the past 15 years.

