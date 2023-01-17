3 hurt in fire at Texas oil refinery

By Kaitlin Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray news) - Three people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas.

According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

All personnel on site have been accounted for, and three injured individuals are receiving appropriate medical attention, the city of Borger said in a social media post.

Three people were injured in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex on Tuesday.
Three people were injured in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex on Tuesday.(viewer)

The fire is still active, and crews are working to stabilize the situation.

Officials said that there’s no immediate threat to nearby areas.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Stark County crash
Dickinson woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Stark County
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls
generic crash
Six injured after vehicle rear-ends ambulance near Edmore, North Dakota
One vehicle rollover, DUI arrest
40-year-old Fargo woman arrested for DUI following crash Monday

Latest News

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the...
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ continues
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Joe Laster-Sims charged with attempted murder
Man in custody on attempted murder charge after Bismarck shooting