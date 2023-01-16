UMary and UTTC celebrate the annual Mid Winter Powwow

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To merge cultures and celebrate, the University of Mary and United Tribes Technical College held its third annual mid-winter powwow Sunday.

The UMary bleachers were full of patrons and dancers getting ready to celebrate, and students eager to try something new.

“I’m mostly hoping to just grow in the experience, an experience that I haven’t seen before or done before,” said Aidan Jacobs, UMary freshman.

Leadership from UMary, United Tribes, and BSC came together to plan the event to give all the university students a chance to celebrate at the powwow.

“The more we can collaborate in regard to doing activities of this type, then that really helps to diversify what’s happening within our educational systems, and helps to expose our students to different cultures,” said Leander McDonald, UTTC president.

For some of the students, it was their first powwow and not something they imagined themselves having the chance to celebrate a different cultural event.

“Just the different cultures, just to see what the Native Americans and they were here before Christopher Columbus came here and so to see their history and their culture, and just to see the different cultures,” said Riley Tanis, UMary senior.

The mid-winter powwow was reinstated in 2020 after it had dissipated for a few years. It will now be a part of the universities’ culture going forward because of the opportunity it gives the students to learn.

“We thought about the importance of our students at the University of Mary who are coming from all over the country, and we wanted to expose them to the great diversity that we have even here in North Dakota, and we wanted them to have a chance to see the culture of Native Americans,” said Monsignor James Patrick Shea, UMary President.

All of the proceeds raised for the powwow will be donated to St. Bernard Mission School in Fort Yates.

Along with the powwow, the universities had events all day, like a buffalo feed and a class on the powwow.

