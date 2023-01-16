Minot veteran remembers Civil Rights era

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Martin Luther King is one of the most prominent icons of the Civil Rights Era.

Your News Leader caught up with one man in Minot who was an adolescent during the fifties and sixties to tell us what he remembers from that time.

Pastor James Henderson met his wife in high school and joined the military right after graduation in 1957.

He said the military was his way out of poverty.

Henderson’s first assignment was in Texas. He then went to Mississippi at the time demonstrations were taking place.

“I had to know my job and know it well, and my wife helped me to become a top-notch mechanic,” said Henderson.

Henderson taught refrigeration and air conditioning during his time.

He retired 28 years later.

