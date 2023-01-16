Minot veteran remembers Civil Rights era

Pastor James Henderson
Pastor James Henderson(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Martin Luther King is one of the most prominent icons of the Civil Rights Era.

Your News Leader caught up with one man in Minot who was an adolescent during the fifties and sixties to tell us what he remembers from that time.

Pastor James Henderson met his wife in high school and joined the military right after graduation in 1957.

He said the military was his way out of poverty.

Henderson’s first assignment was in Texas. He then went to Mississippi at the time demonstrations were taking place.

“I had to know my job and know it well, and my wife helped me to become a top-notch mechanic,” said Henderson.

Henderson taught refrigeration and air conditioning during his time.

He retired 28 years later.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Schreiber
Woman to serve 1.5 years in prison for Menards altercation
State Fair grandstand
ND State Fair announces trio of 2023 grandstand entertainers
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot
Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot
game and fish volunteers
North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers

Latest News

First guest announced for iMagicon
iMagicon announces first guest of 2023 show
generic crash
Several vehicles slid off I-94 due to icy road conditions, troopers say
Kathi Schwan, volunteer state president for AARP North Dakota
Lawmakers consider program aimed at lowering prescription drug prices
Kevin Bailey
Engines 4 Education: Bismarck business gives back, donates to BPS Foundation’s backpack program