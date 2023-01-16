Local Sports: UMary wins sixth straight, Cushing tallies 200th career point ahead of seven games in 13 days
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary was the lone area team in town on Sunday, and clobbered the Cincinnati Bearcats 6-1.
Seth Cushing tallied his 200th career point on an assist to Tanner Eskro in the first period. He’s the third Marauder in program history to reach the 200-point plateau. UMary will play seven games over the next 13 days.
