iMagicon announces first guest of 2023 show

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Organizers with iMagicon announced actor and stuntman Adam Basil as the first major guest at this year’s event.

Basil has more than 80 film and TV credits to his name.

Some of his appearances include Beauty and the Beast, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, DC’s Justice League, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, and The Northman, among others.

Organizers said more guest announcements are expected later this week.

The annual comicon-style event features guest panels, cosplaying contests, memorabilia, and more.

This year’s iMagicon is April 28-30 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

