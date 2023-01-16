Dickinson woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A two-vehicle crash around 1:30 a.m. Monday occurred in Stark County, killing a 50-year-old Dickinson woman.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a semi lost control and blocked a lane on I-94 eleven miles east of Dickinson, causing a second vehicle to collide with it.

The driving conditions were icy and foggy. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

