40-year-old Fargo woman arrested for DUI following crash Monday

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol say a car was traveling too fast for icy and snow covered roads on I-29 southbound near Fargo Monday around 1 p.m. when it lost control and overturned.

The driver, 40-year-old Esperanza Villegas Mata of Fargo, was not injured, but was arrested on DUI charges. Troopers are investigating the crash. They say when you’re driving, leave yourself adequate room, use headlights and tail lights when it is snowing or foggy, wear your seat belt and drive sober.

