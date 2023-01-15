UMary’s ‘Cappella’ to tour Europe this summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of student musicians at UMary will be taking their talents international this summer.

Members of the group “Cappella” will be touring Spain and southern France, sharing their gift of music.

They’ll be traveling with UMary’s concert band and concert choir, and performing in European churches during their tour.

This audition-only group started in the wake of the pandemic, after the university realized how COVID constrained musicians.

They visit schools across the state, but will be able to spread their music and faith for a whole new audience this summer.

“Music is such a great gift, and it’s such a great language. So, when you may have a spoken language difference, music is something that kind of transcends that, and people can perceive beauty in any language, and we just hope to touch hearts over there,” said Dr. Rebecca Raber, Cappella director.The school is providing some support for the trip, but some of the students are fundraising for their expenses.

If you want to support the students, you can call the UMary music department at (701) 355-8301.

