Military Appreciation Day Monday at Bottineau Winter Park

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – The Bottineau Winter Park will show its appreciation for those who served our country on Monday with a patriotic display on the slopes.

Roughly 50 skiers will glide down the slope around 2 p.m. carrying American flags to the tune of ‘America the Beautiful.’

As part of Military Appreciation Day, active duty, reserve, and retired military, and their family members get a lift ticket, rental, and two hours of tubing for only $30 per person.

All you have to do is show your military ID.

“We always give a 10% discount to the military, and we just like to show our thanks for what they’ve done for us, so it’s just our way of saying thank you,” said Dan Fett, a volunteer at Bottineau Winter Park.

The Bottineau American Legion donated 50 flags for the parade at 2 p.m.

The park is open Monday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

