Colorado police officer accused of attacking disabled woman

The officer was suspended indefinitely without pay, according to the police department, which is opening an investigation. (KMGH, Arapahoe Co Sheriff via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - A police officer in suburban Denver is facing a felony charge after allegedly punching a disabled woman who was walking her dog outside his apartment complex while he was off-duty.

Aurora officer Douglas Harroun, 32, was charged with third-degree assault against an at-risk adult following Wednesday’s encounter, Sentinel Colorado reported. He is represented by the state public defender’s office, which does not comment on open cases.

According to an arrest affidavit, Harroun and his wife were driving up to the apartment complex as the disabled woman was walking her unleashed dog in the middle of the road, forcing Harroun to drive slowly behind her as he approached the parking garage.

Aurora officer Douglas Harroun, 32, is charged with third-degree assault against an at-risk...
Aurora officer Douglas Harroun, 32, is charged with third-degree assault against an at-risk adult after allegedly punching a disabled woman while he was off-duty.(Source: Arapahoe County Detention Facility via CNN)

The woman yelled at Harroun for following her, and he and his wife then got into a verbal argument with her, according to the affidavit. Witnesses told investigators Harroun then punched the woman in the face and four for five additional times in the head after she fell to the ground.

The 49-year-old woman, who has a chronic pain disorder that affects the nerves in half of her body, was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Harroun has been suspended indefinitely without pay, according to the police department, which is opening an internal affairs investigation.

Harroun was hired in 2020 and was placed on paid administrative leave after his involvement in a non-fatal shooting while he was on-duty New Year’s Eve, according to the department. He was still on administrative leave from that shooting at the time of his arrest following Wednesday’s confrontation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Hannah Schreiber
Woman to serve 1.5 years in prison for Menards altercation
State Fair grandstand
ND State Fair announces trio of 2023 grandstand entertainers
ND Woman found in AZ one month later
ND Woman found in AZ one month later
Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot
Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot

Latest News

The officer has been suspended indefinitely without pay, according to the police department,...
Officer charged after allegedly punching disabled woman while off-duty
Gabrielle Furniss and Kayla LePage, both 17, were the victims of an armed carjacking that...
Teens recall being held at gunpoint in armed carjacking
Police say the suspects may face kidnapping charges in relation to the incident.
Teens survive armed carjacking; 3 of 4 suspects arrested
A spokesperson for the school system said the student's backpack was searched right after the...
Superintendent: Tip flagged possible gun before 6-year-old shot teacher