Braves boys basketball moves to 9-0, BHS hoops combine for 199 points at the Karlgaard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There were six area games Your News Leader got to today, January 14th. Check out the highlights.

SCORES:

Boys Basketball – Mandan 78, St. Mary’s 58

Girls Basketball – Mandan 74, St. Mary’s 70 (2 OT)

Boys Basketball – Bismarck 99, Belcourt 87

Girls Basketball – Bismarck 100, Belcourt 59

Girls Hockey – Legacy-Bismarck 4, Williston 1

Boys Wrestling – Legacy 43, Dickinson 24

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.