Woman to serve 1.5 years in prison for Menards altercation

Hannah Schreiber
Hannah Schreiber(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman involved in an altercation at Menards will serve one and a half years in prison.

Prosecutors say in March 2021, 38-year-old Hannah Schreiber pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot Menards employees after she was caught stealing from the store in March. Police say she also assaulted employees by kicking and pushing them.

She pleaded guilty to terrorizing.

Wednesday, judge Daniel Borgen sentenced Schreiber to five years in prison, with three and a half years suspended, and two years of probation.

