ND House passes legislation to legalize sports betting

(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday approved legislation that would legalize sports betting in the state, sending the proposal to the state Senate.

If the Senate approves the measure, it would be placed on the November 2024 ballot for residents to decide whether to change the state constitution to allow sports betting. Currently, sports betting is allowed only at tribal casinos in the state.

Republican Rep. Greg Stemen, of Fargo, argued legalizing sports betting would bring in millions of dollars in revenue to the state, and provide oversight and regulation.

Stemen said the American Gaming Association estimates as many as 138,000 North Dakotans are betting over $300 million annually, including $30 million in revenues to offshore betting books.

Opponents argued the measure would worsen gambling addictions and lead to ruined lives.

Thirty-five states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico currently authorize some form of sports betting.

