Human Relations Committee to host new podcast

Podcast booth
Podcast booth(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than one third of Americans listen to podcasts regularly. With more than four million podcast titles out there, the city of Bismarck is adding one more to that number.

The Human Relations Committee is hosting a new podcast called “These are Your Neighbors.” The committee hopes to bring community conversation and highlight diversity in the capital city.

“We want the community to know all of the amazing things that are happening in Bismarck in the areas of inclusion, diversity and accessibility,” said Thea Jorgensen, committee member.

The podcast will air regularly on Radio Access 102.5 FM or on demand though Dakota Media Access. This follows Mayor Schmitz’s announcement to host his own podcast “Bismarck Insights” through the city last month.

