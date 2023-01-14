Heritage Center hosts indoor snowball fight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of snowball fights, you usually remember the cold from not only the wind, but from the wet snow hitting your face. However, for a couple of kids Saturday morning, they got to have all of the fun of snowball fight but from the indoors.

The Little Kids, Big World program was brought back during COVID to help parents and kids get out of the house to do activities. Saturday morning, the group read a story about a snowball fight and then threw pom pom snowballs with the help of cups and balloons.

“Our big goal having Little Kids, Big World, is having parents bring their toddlers into the museum and just see everything the museum has to offer,” said Sarah Fox, program leader.

The program is every Saturday at 10 and 11 in the North Dakota Heritage Center.

