Fargo senior heading to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall

Jacob Hansen playing the drums
Jacob Hansen playing the drums(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Whether it’s for science or music, a high school classroom points students to where they’re going to in life.

And for Davies senior Jacob Hansen, that place, come February, is Carnegie Hall in New York City, after his audition was selected to perform as a percussionist.

“I was mostly leaning against it, because it was super short notice,” said Hansen. “We had less than a month to prepare the audition. It was mostly just for fun to audition. I didn’t think I was going to make it. I’m right about to go on stage for rehearsal and I check my phone on a whim and I have the email. It was disbelief because I had no expectation of actually making it. It was just exciting. I was beyond myself.”

“Jacob is one of those students who works incredibly hard and just wants to get everything right,” said Darcy Brandenburg. “A lot of times, I’ll have to tell students to work harder. He’s one of those kids where you’re like, ‘you know, it’s ok to take a breath right now.’”

Hansen says he’s excited for the prestigious achievement, but he wasn’t exactly prepared for it.

“Something I’ve suffered with a lot is Imposter Syndrome. I’ve always felt in a lot of groups that I shouldn’t actually be there. "

But he doesn’t let it throw him off beat. And for Hansen, this experience is giving him more than a trip to the big apple.

“All of these recent successes have really helped with that,” said Hansen. “I wouldn’t keep succeeding if I wasn’t good enough to succeed.”

“He’s going to be on that stage, looking at that vast, beautiful, historical hall in New York,” said Brandenburg. “That’s going to be special. That’s going to be something he’ll remember for the rest of his life.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Jacob’s travel costs. If you’d like to help you can click here.

