Dickinson Museum Center to install lactation pod for nursing moms

Dickinson Museum Center
Dickinson Museum Center(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Mothers visiting the Dickinson Museum Center will soon have their own space to feed their babies.

A Mamava lactation pod will be added to the history section of the museum and later moved into the museum’s expansion. The museum sees hundreds of families come through their doors as tourists head to Medora and Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Staff say the addition of the pod will be an asset to many moms.

“A lot of nursing moms when they are traveling with a family will have to nurse or pump for their child to eat in a car or in a bathroom. Those aren’t really appropriate places. We have better solutions. So, Dickinson Museum Center to be able to really provide a family-friendly environment decided this is a great step forward,” said Destiny Wolf, volunteer and board member at the Dickinson Museum Center.

The pod is fully funded through $24,100 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars dedicated by the city with graphics sponsored by CHI St. Alexius Dickinson. The pod is expected to be ready for use in time for this summer’s tourist season.

The only other nursing pod in Dickinson is at Dickinson State University.

