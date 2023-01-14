Commission approves future addition for BSC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BSC is looking to expand. On Tuesday night, the city commission approved a major subdivision plat near the National Energy Center of Excellence.

The subdivision is named Technology Hill. The 19-acre plat will be for future educational use for the college. The Bismarck Planning and Zone committee previously approved the lot in December.

