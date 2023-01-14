34-year-old Watford City woman seriously injured in crash Saturday

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 34-year-old Watford City woman was seriously injured in a crash approximately four miles north of New Town on Highway 1804 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was driving eastbound on Highway 1804 when her car crossed the center line and struck a semi that was traveling westbound. The woman was ejected, suffered serious injuries, and was transported by ambulance to Trinity Health in Minot. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

