Williston school students raise more than $11,000 for fallen teacher

Fuhrmann Family check
Fuhrmann Family check(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston students are showing support for their teacher, who was the victim of a murder-suicide last month.

Students at Missouri Ridge were able to raise more than $11,500 to the family of Jodee Fuhrmann, who taught 6th grade. Since the incident, they held “hat days,” allowing students to wear hats in class as long as they made a donation. The family was also presented with a book of memories written by students and staff.

“We are very grateful and appreciative and take comfort in knowing that so many people loved her and wanted to support us,” said Jill Linnell, Fuhrmann’s sister.

“She made such an incredible mark on the world,” said Jessica Neer, Fuhrmann’s daughter.

The students said their goal was to hit $2,000.

Jodee was shot by her husband on December 20. She was life flighted to a medical facility and passed away on December 30.

A funeral service is scheduled for January 13 at 2 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston.

