Three years after COVID, a look at the state of homelessness in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s been nearly three years after the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID not only created a health scare, but it also led to economic struggles for many.

Mac McLeod with the Minot Area Homeless Coalition knows the needs of the Minot community. On this day he’s dropping off their donation to the Lord’s Cupboard. He also stopped by an apartment unit to deliver utility assistance and the Salvation Army. McLeod said Covid created negative ripple effects and some people are making less than they were three years ago. “With a lot of people, no, it did not go back to normal. They still don’t have a job,” said McLeod.

Karrie Christensen, who also works at the Coalition, said the mindset of North Dakotans, especially from the Depression Era, is that they are often too proud to ask for or receive assistance. “If you can’t pay for cash with it, you don’t get it. That’s very difficult to try to convince somebody that they’ve worked their whole life. They’re entitled,” said Christensen.

McLeod said most of us are one or two paychecks away from needing nonprofit assistance. “People are asking for assistance who never would’ve asked before,” said McLeod. Even if they’re close to losing the roof, the Coalition assists with utility bills, lifesaving medication, food pantry, identification cards and referrals. “One small change in their life can alter whether or not they can pay rent next month,” said Christensen. The snowball effect of a few unexpected expenses can throw off an entire budget. “A job does not fix homelessness. A roof over their head fixes homelessness,” said McLeod. Housing affordability, in addition to income, can also lead to the loss of a residence.

The organization serves multiple counties around Minot.

KMOT is a cosponsor with the coalition for its Have a Heart food drive the entire month of February.

You can drop off non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, or cleaning supplies at the following locations:

Christ Lutheran Church

Gate City Bank-Dakota Square

Gate City Bank-Broadway

KMOT-TV

MAHC Office

Menards

Rick’s Jewelry

Souris Valley United Way

