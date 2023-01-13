St. Mary’s Boys Basketball

St. Mary's Boys BB
St. Mary's Boys BB(KFYR-TV)
By JT Farabow
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For every team near the top of the conference standings another team is trying to replace them. St. Mary’s boys basketball falls into the latter category, but lack of effort is NOT the reason why.

Before this season started, St. Mary’s boys basketball team was picked to finish 2nd to last in the pre-season WDA poll. The Saints plan to measure success in their own way.

Coach BJ Etzold: “You know, I think we have some high expectations for ourselves. I think we feel like we can come out and compete with anybody. It’s just a matter of making sure that we make sure we do the little things really well and understand that our margin for error is maybe a little smaller than other teams, but I can’t ask for anything more on the attitude with our kids and how close they are and how they get along on and off the court.”

The close bond within this team is celebrated by both players and coaches. It’s been difficult without a particular piece.

BJ Etzold: “You know, we have six seniors and one of them we’re hoping he’s coming back in the next week. Matthew Selensky, he played a pretty big role for us on varsity last year off the bench and he had fractured his humerus the second day of practice and so he’ll make a big difference for us coming back.”

Jackson Ross: “I just can’t wait for Matt Selensky to get back. He opens so much up for us on offense. It was unfortunate what happened but for him to come back and finish his senior year it will be great.”

With one win in eight games, this hasn’t quite been the season the Saints had hoped for. A lot of that is due to how difficult the Western Dakota Association is.

Jackson Ross: “Yeah, there’s some good teams no doubt. Century and Minot they’re really big, and BHS with their press is always going to be really good so you just got to go out every night and compete and put it all out on the floor. That’s all you really can do.”

BJ Etzold: “It is extremely tough to win in the WDA. We have a lot of new varsity experience this year, so some of these guys are finding out for the first time what it’s like to compete at the varsity level in the Western Dakota Association.”

The Saints look to get their second win of the season as they host Belcourt tonight.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Hwy 1806 Crash in Morton County
Bismarck woman killed in crash Thursday night south of Mandan
ND Woman found in AZ one month later
ND Woman found in AZ one month later
BPD Lt. Cody Trom arrested
Bismarck police lieutenant to serve probation after New Year’s Day stop

Latest News

MSU Football coaches
Minot State to host public forum for football coach candidates
Gatorade Player of the Year
Nissley - Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year
Danny Kittner
Kittner Declares for NFL draft
10pm Sportscast 1/12/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/12/2023