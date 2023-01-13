Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of possessing child porn

Michael Hull
Michael Hull(Ward County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) – A Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy is behind bars after a months-long investigation into child pornography.

According to court documents, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was alerted of 16 images of child pornography that were uploaded from a cell phone to a Google Drive account belonging to 24-year-old Michael Hull of Devils Lake.

A search warrant to Google found nearly 250 images of girls ranging from six to 12 years old exposing nude parts of their bodies in sexual poses.

The BCI also searched Hull’s apartment and seized multiple electronic devices including his cell phone.

Sheriff Bryan Lang said the investigation is ongoing and Hull has been placed on administrative leave. Hull is being held at the Ward County Jail in Minot.

