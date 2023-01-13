Owners of Souris River Brewing in Minot discuss putting the business up for sale

The owners of Souris River Brewing posted on social media announcing the move to sell the...
The owners of Souris River Brewing posted on social media announcing the move to sell the business and thanking the public for its support over the past decade.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ownership with a popular Minot restaurant and bar have announced they’re putting the business up for sale.

The owners of Souris River Brewing announced this week they would be selling.

They posted on social media announcing the move and thanking the public for its support over the past decade.

Owner and General Manager Aaron Thompson said a combination of the ownership team starting to get older, and the current state of the economy, led to their decision.

He said they appreciate all their customers, including their “mug club” members.

Thompson said it’s a unique opportunity to purchase a brewery with all the preparations and certifications in place.

“Being able to support the local economy, and really, we believe that we’ve helped push Minot forward in many different ways, with supporting our local economy in the many different ways with the beer ingredients and the ingredients for our food menu, has been a really wonderful thing,” said Thompson. Souris River Brewing opened in Dec. 2012.

Thompson said he and his family plan on staying local after the sale.

He said they’ve already generated some interest in potential buyers, but if you’re interested in purchasing the business, you can contact them at: sourisriverbrewing@gmail.com.

The owners of Souris River Brewing posted on social media announcing the move to sell the...
The owners of Souris River Brewing posted on social media announcing the move to sell the business and thanking the public for its support over the past decade.(none)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck's Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Last call for Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Torrie Vader with her attorneys during the trial
Williston childcare provider found not guilty of child abuse
BPD Lt. Cody Trom arrested
Bismarck police lieutenant to serve probation after New Year’s Day stop
Ohm’s Café
Longtime Mandan favorite for sale

Latest News

Kristi Burgess, General Sales Manager at Don Bessette Motors said she’s seen price gouging as...
New car buyers advised of sticker shock as auto sales begin to rebound
Burning Hills Singers
Medora Musical announces audition dates for 2023 shows
TRNP horses
Virtual public hearing Thursday evening on livestock plan for Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Egg price increase
Egg price shell shock