Owners of Souris River Brewing in Minot discuss putting the business up for sale

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ownership with a popular Minot restaurant and bar have announced they’re putting the business up for sale.

The owners of Souris River Brewing announced this week they would be selling.

They posted on social media announcing the move and thanking the public for its support over the past decade.

Owner and General Manager Aaron Thompson said a combination of the ownership team starting to get older, and the current state of the economy, led to their decision.

He said they appreciate all their customers, including their “mug club” members.

Thompson said it’s a unique opportunity to purchase a brewery with all the preparations and certifications in place.

“Being able to support the local economy, and really, we believe that we’ve helped push Minot forward in many different ways, with supporting our local economy in the many different ways with the beer ingredients and the ingredients for our food menu, has been a really wonderful thing,” said Thompson. Souris River Brewing opened in Dec. 2012.

Thompson said he and his family plan on staying local after the sale.

He said they’ve already generated some interest in potential buyers, but if you’re interested in purchasing the business, you can contact them at: sourisriverbrewing@gmail.com.

