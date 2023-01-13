Officials seek feedback on livestock alternatives in TRNP

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A horse advocate is encouraging others to speak up after Thursday’s virtual meeting on alternatives for horse and cattle populations in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Christine Kman with Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates says several people within park leadership talked at the meeting.

Kman says they’re considering several options but are asking the public to make suggestions on what they would like to see happen with park livestock.

Park leaders say right now there are nine longhorn cattle in the North Unit and 186 horses in the South Unit.

Kman adds that there were more than one hundred people on the virtual call and there is concern regarding the animals.

“The public comment period is open until January 31st, comments have to be made online or by mailing your comment and documentation into the park. The park is looking for alternatives to consider aside from the three that they’ve given,” said Christine Kman, Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates.

Again, the public comment period is open until the end of the month. Visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/LP to provide feedback.

