North Dakota State Fair Announces Two More Concerts to the 2023 Line-up

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Fair announced two more concerts in the 2023 entertainment line-up this morning.

Whiskey Myers is joining the Country Showpass and will perform on Thursday, July 27.

Five Finger Death Punch will play on Friday, July 28.

Earlier Friday morning, the ND State Fair leaked that rapper “Jelly Roll” will take the stage on Saturday, July 22nd. The announcement came at midnight.

Tickets to the ND State Fair can be purchased at ndstatefair.com

