Nissley - Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Logan Nissley has a chance to have five Gatorade Player of the Year awards during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons at Century. She already has two for basketball and today she picked up her second for volleyball.

Logan was a full rotation player for the Patriots. She had 336-kills and over 507-digs to go along with 61-aces and 55-blocks during her senior season this past fall. She finished her volleyball career with over a thousand kills and digs.

Nissley plans to play basketball at the University of Nebraska next year.

