ND Woman found in AZ one month later

YUMA, AZ (KFYR)- The North Dakota woman who went missing in Yuma, Arizona nearly a month ago has been found. Yuma Police say Pami Jo Garden, 46, is “fine.”

Police made that update to their original Facebook post declaring her a missing person on December 16, 2022.

She is the daughter of Ron Rauschenberger, the former chief of staff to former governors John Hoeven and Jack Dalrymple.

Police did not give information on the circumstances in which Garden was found.

