ND Woman found in AZ one month later

ND Woman found in AZ one month later
ND Woman found in AZ one month later(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (KFYR)- The North Dakota woman who went missing in Yuma, Arizona nearly a month ago has been found. Yuma Police say Pami Jo Garden, 46, is “fine.”

Police made that update to their original Facebook post declaring her a missing person on December 16, 2022.

She is the daughter of Ron Rauschenberger, the former chief of staff to former governors John Hoeven and Jack Dalrymple.

Police did not give information on the circumstances in which Garden was found.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
BPD Lt. Cody Trom arrested
Bismarck police lieutenant to serve probation after New Year’s Day stop
Bismarck's Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Last call for Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Ohm’s Café
Longtime Mandan favorite for sale

Latest News

2023 ND State Fair Concert Line-Up
North Dakota State Fair Announces Two More Concerts to the 2023 Line-up
10pm Sportscast 1/12/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/12/2023
Jelly Roll
ND State Fair leaks “Jelly Roll” as part of this summers entertainment line-up
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54