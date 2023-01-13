ND State Fair leaks “Jelly Roll” as part of this summers entertainment line-up

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In a surprise announcement, the ND State Fair says Jelly Roll will be coming to Minot this summer as part of the 2023 entertainment line-up. The announcement came at midnight on Friday morning. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 22.

Jelly Roll is a rapper and known for his collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, Yelawolf, Tech N9ne, and Ryan Upchurch.

Tickets to the ND State Fair can be purchased at ndstatefair.com

