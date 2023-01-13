ND State Fair announces trio of 2023 grandstand entertainers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It may be cold out, but the North Dakota State Fair is already thinking summer!

Organizers have announced a flurry of entertainers performing at this year’s fair.

Just after midnight Friday, the fair surprised everyone on social media, posting that Jelly Roll would perform Saturday, July 22.

Then, later Friday morning, the fair announced that Whiskey Myers would take the stage Thursday, July 27, and Five Finger Death Punch would perform Friday, July 28.

They join country star Eric Church who’s already booked for Sunday, July 23.

“We just got Jelly Roll confirmed. We’ve been working on it for a while, but we just got it confirmed last night, very late, and so we wanted to get it out as quickly as we could,” said Renae Korslien, ND State Fair General Manager.

Korslien said in the past they’ve announced their lineup all at once when all the acts were booked, but this year they changed their approach.

“Last year we heard from a few people that ‘We need to know earlier. We’re buying tickets other places. There’s so many concerts around us.’ So, we decided to announce them as soon as we get them, we’ll tell you about them,” said Korslien. They still have three more acts to book—the first Friday, Wednesday, and the last Saturday.

Korslien tickets will likely go on sale sometime in March.

This year’s fair runs July 21-29.

