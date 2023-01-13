ND Guard might get pay raise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a proposal to give members of the North Dakota National Guard a pay raise.

A bill introduced today would provide compensation comparable to what their colleagues in other states make. Guard leaders say it would assist with the state’s workforce issues.

“We as a whole, as an organization, are in a competitive work environment just as every other agency, government, private industry is in in the search for talent. And we want to keep and maintain our talent,” said Deputy Adjutant General Jackie Huber.

Huber says in 2021, North Dakota troops collaborated with South Dakota troops to fight wildfires. And the South Dakota troops earned 32 hundred dollars more for the same work. The committee approved the bill.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.