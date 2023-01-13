Minotauros skater on verge of league history Friday night

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Eighteen-year-old Chase LaPinta could make North American Hockey League history on Friday night against the Aberdeen Wings.

Four months into his Minotauros career, the forward has scored a goal in 10-straight games.

Scoring in an 11th-straight game would tie an NAHL record.

The previous record was set in the 2005-06 season, one year after LaPinta was born.

“It’s special. (Minot is) definitely unique, there’s not a lot of places in the league, if there are at all, that have fans like ours. It really helps you get motivated and excited to play,” said LaPinta.

Tauros forward Hunter Longhi also has a shot at franchise history on Friday.

Longhi plays on the same line as LaPinta and has recorded a point in each of the past 13 games.

“I think it gives you all the confidence in the world. You’re going into a game thinking, ‘What are we going to do today?’ Sometimes you don’t get as many chances in a game but when you have a guy that’s going to finish them for you, I think that helps a lot,” said Longhi.

Tallying a goal or assist against the Wings on Friday would tie the team record set by Kyler Kleven in the 2019-20 season.

“It’s huge to have guys that trust you and are confident in you. It gives you motivation and the confidence to keep doing what you’re doing,” said LaPinta.

For information on the games, visit the Minotauros website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.