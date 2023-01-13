Minot State to host public forum for football coach candidates

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Six weeks after announcing that former Minot State football Head Coach Mike Aldrich’s contract would not be renewed, MSU will host two candidates for an open forum.

Chris Stutzriem is currently the head coach at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, M.T., where he was named the Frontier Conference’s “Coach of the Year” in 2021.

Ian Shields is an offensive analyst at NCAA Division I F.B.S. school University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Shields previously was the head coach at Jacksonville University in Florida.

Stutzriem will present to the public and local media on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Shields will be available on Thursday, Jan. 19.

For more information, visit the release from Minot State Athletics.

