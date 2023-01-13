Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot man started off his new year with a potential state record ling.

Thirty-four-year-old Shane Johnson and his friend Brandon Gullickson were fishing at the tailrace late at night on Jan. 3.

The men were fishing for walleye, but instead hauled in a monster 19 lb., 5 oz., 41 ¾ inch ling, also known as a burbot.

Johnson said he was using a ¼ ounce jig with a four-inch plastic from the wing walls at the tailrace. He said it took him about 15 minutes to reel it in and bring up the wall in his 24 inch basket.

The current record is 18 lbs., 4 oz., caught by Orland Kruckenberg of Hazen in the Knife River back in 1984.

The Game and Fish department still needs to confirm the fish caught by Johnson. It’s expected to do so sometime next month.

