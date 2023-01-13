Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot

Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot
Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot(Shane Johnson)
By J.R. Havens
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot man started off his new year with a potential state record ling.

Thirty-four-year-old Shane Johnson and his friend Brandon Gullickson were fishing at the tailrace late at night on Jan. 3.

The men were fishing for walleye, but instead hauled in a monster 19 lb., 5 oz., 41 ¾ inch ling, also known as a burbot.

Johnson said he was using a ¼ ounce jig with a four-inch plastic from the wing walls at the tailrace. He said it took him about 15 minutes to reel it in and bring up the wall in his 24 inch basket.

The current record is 18 lbs., 4 oz., caught by Orland Kruckenberg of Hazen in the Knife River back in 1984.

The Game and Fish department still needs to confirm the fish caught by Johnson. It’s expected to do so sometime next month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
BPD Lt. Cody Trom arrested
Bismarck police lieutenant to serve probation after New Year’s Day stop
Bismarck's Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Last call for Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Ohm’s Café
Longtime Mandan favorite for sale

Latest News

Jennifer Odell chosen for open position on the Bismarck Park Board
Shawnee Randolph
BSC employee publishes first fiction book
Danny Kittner
Kittner Declares for NFL draft
Fuhrmann Family check
Williston school students raise more than $11,000 for fallen teacher