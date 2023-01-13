Minot cheer team to defend ‘Best of the Midwest’ Grand Champion title

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One year ago, the Minot High cheer team competed at the inaugural ‘Best of the Midwest’ cheerleading competition in Fargo.

Minot won the ‘Team Routine’ and ‘Grand Champion’ awards.

A junior at the time, Lely Rivera won the ‘Triple Crown’ award.

The second Best of the Midwest competition will take place Saturday at the Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Ten of the 19 cheerleaders from Minot are new to the competition.

“I feel like it takes a lot of dedication and perseverance at practice. Unlike a lot of other (cheer) teams, I feel like we really push to put our all into every practice and full-out that we do. I’m usually tired, to be honest (after practice), but usually satisfied because we don’t like to end on a bad note,” said Isabella Roll, a junior at Minot High.

The event features high schools and gyms from across the Midwest region.

In addition to ‘Maroon’ and ‘Gold’ team entries, several student-athletes from Minot will also compete in the ‘Solo Star’, ‘Dynamic Duo’, ‘Triple Threat’ and various other jumping and tumbling categories.

