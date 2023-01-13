Michael Myers wanted by sheriff’s office on Friday the 13th

A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.(Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man named Michael Myers is on their wanted list.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him.

The sheriff’s office said it’s pure coincidence that they listed the 44-year-old as wanted on Friday the 13th.

Myers happens to have the same name as the movie character from the “Halloween” movie franchise.

Georgia authorities said his last known address is in the Savannah area.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with further information on the wanted man to contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Hwy 1806 Crash in Morton County
Bismarck woman killed in crash Thursday night south of Mandan
ND Woman found in AZ one month later
ND Woman found in AZ one month later
BPD Lt. Cody Trom arrested
Bismarck police lieutenant to serve probation after New Year’s Day stop

Latest News

FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Dallas Zoo employees search for missing clouded leopard after fence ‘intentionally cut’
A new “Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to Disneyland Park in California later this...
New ‘Princess and the Frog’ restaurant coming to Disneyland
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Brazilian prosecutors request Bolsonaro probe for inciting riot
Vader trial
Defense reacts to “Not guilty” verdict in Vader trial
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot