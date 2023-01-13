Ludacris to perform at halftime of Vikings’ play-off game

Vikings announce Ludacris will play at halftime on January 15, 2023.
Vikings announce Ludacris will play at halftime on January 15, 2023.(Minnesota Vikings Twitter)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live/WCCO) - The upcoming Minnesota Vikings playoff game just got its own halftime show.

Ludacris will perform at the game on Sunday, January 15. The Vikings made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

The star rapper has performed at halftime for other NFL teams in the past.

The Vikings will try to win their first playoff game since 2019 on Sunday versus the Giants.

