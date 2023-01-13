Kittner Declares for NFL draft

Danny Kittner
Danny Kittner(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary football team’s wide receiver, Danny Kittner, announced today that he will be entering into the 2023 NFL draft.

Kittner made the announcement on his Twitter page this morning, saying that he will be pursuing his dream of playing the game he loves at the next level.

During his career as a Marauder, Kittner had 291 receptions for 3,651 yards and 29 receiving touchdowns.

He won many accolades for his performance on the field. He was previously named an all-conference wide receiver in 2019 and 2021 and also named a first team All American.

