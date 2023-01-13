Jennifer Odell chosen for open position on the Bismarck Park Board

(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board has filled their open position. Jennifer Odell has been chosen to join the committee.

Odell will be seated at the January 19 meeting and will serve until June 2024. The position on the board opened after commissioner Wayne Munson resigned due to being elected to the Burleigh County Commission. Commissioners are usually elected to the Park Board, but this is not the first-time applications have been taken to fill a spot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
BPD Lt. Cody Trom arrested
Bismarck police lieutenant to serve probation after New Year’s Day stop
Bismarck's Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Last call for Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Ohm’s Café
Longtime Mandan favorite for sale

Latest News

Shawnee Randolph
BSC employee publishes first fiction book
Danny Kittner
Kittner Declares for NFL draft
Fuhrmann Family check
Williston school students raise more than $11,000 for fallen teacher
True Crime
A discussion on true crime