Jennifer Odell chosen for open position on the Bismarck Park Board

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board has filled their open position. Jennifer Odell has been chosen to join the committee.

Odell will be seated at the January 19 meeting and will serve until June 2024. The position on the board opened after commissioner Wayne Munson resigned due to being elected to the Burleigh County Commission. Commissioners are usually elected to the Park Board, but this is not the first-time applications have been taken to fill a spot.

