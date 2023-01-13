Final Two Charged in Drug Trafficking Ring on Reservations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last of 26 defendants in a massive drug trafficking organization that targeted North Dakota’s reservations have been sentenced for their crimes.

Baquan Sledge and Darius Sledge were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Their crime ring transported oxycodone from Detroit, Michigan, to tribal communities from 2015 to 2019.

13 law enforcement agencies were involved in Operation Blue Prairie to take down the organization.

