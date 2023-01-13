A discussion on true crime

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tragedies like the Idaho or the RJR murders often capture public attention. Discussions on social media share fear, anger and heartbreak, but for many the interest goes deeper.

Crime, and talking about crime, is nothing new.

“This is one of the worst things that could ever happen to somebody. So, with that I feel like we have a drive to understand what are the events that led to this and why, what are the psychological and sociological aspects that allowed for this circumstance to exist,” said Jonah Lantto, Co-Host Midwest Murder Podcast.

“I think it goes deeper too. We want to know there’s an outcome, there’s justice to something so horrible,” said Dawn Palumbo, Co-Host Midwest Murder Podcast.

“It’s one of the reasons people come into criminal justice to start with. You know, why does this happen? What can we do to stop this from happening? How can we stop harm from occurring?” said Dr. Chad Litton, director of the criminal justice program at the University of Mary.

Podcasts, like Midwest Murder Podcast run by Minot native Jonah Lantto and Dawn Palumbo, have contributed to the nation-wide conversation on crime. But discussions that involve a tragedy are often a delicate balance.

“Whether we are covering it, or someone wants to know more about it, we have to remember there is a human side to true crime. There is a victim and a victim’s family,” said Palumbo.

Large-scale interest in these cases can have unintended consequences and heightened expectations.

“It’s the CSI effect. When CSI hit, I think, that really generated an awareness and interest in true crime. But what you don’t see is that analyzing something takes hours and hours and hours and hours, sometimes weeks,” said Lantto.

Once an arrest is made, the public’s question becomes “why?”

“Motive itself isn’t a necessary element of arrest or charging anyone, and technically it’s not necessary for a conviction in a court case, but juries want to have a motive. They want to know why something happened,” said Dr. Litton.

Dr. Chad Litton says that as technology and conversation around crime has grown, it’s becoming harder for perpetrators to hide.

And for those at home, researching cases has led to greater understanding.

“Understanding and maybe patience,” said Palumbo.

Dr. Litton says if you’re interested in how cases are investigated it’s best to read official public documents rather than speculate, which can harm innocent people.

Dr. Litton adds when high-profile cases emerge, there’s an increase in students signing up for his classes.

