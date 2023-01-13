Defense reacts to “Not guilty” verdict in Vader trial

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - An attorney for a Williston childcare provider said the “Not Guilty” verdict she received this week is the truth of the case.

Prosecutors charged Torrie Vader with child abuse in 2021, claiming that she shook a five-month-old child in her care. Vader’s attorney, Kevin Chapman, said that the baby fell out of a chair that was set on the floor, but her injuries stemmed from a blood clot prior to the incident. He said the state used a doctor that incorrectly claimed child abuse occurred through shaking the baby.

“We believe that the jury completely disregarded Dr. Ingalls’ testimony, for numerous reasons, including her admission during cross examination that she was speculating on certain aspects of her opinions, her ignorance of the objective medical evidence showing no evidence of physical trauma, her disagreement with the neurosurgeon as to whether or not there was old chronic blood drained from Willow’s brain, and for multiple other deficiencies in logic, all of which show her complete inexperience and bias which unfortunately was relied upon by the Williams County prosecutors which resulted in the charge against Torrie,” said Chapman.

Chapman added that the baby suffered from external hydrocephalus, which is where excessive fluid between the brain and scalp caused a seizure.

“These pre-existing conditions placed a significant amount of pressure on [the baby’s] brain. The consequence of this is that the bridging veins in [the baby’s] brain get stretched and become more fragile, just like stretching a rubber band that eventually breaks. It is possible that on July 16, a bridging vein burst at some time that day, but it could have been before that, we do not know,” said Chapman.

Chapman admitted that Vader changed her story multiple times during the investigation, but said she was unaware of the baby’s pre-existing conditions.

The baby is alive, but permanently blind and disabled according to the family. Chapman said this is due to an intubation tube being dislodged during treatment.

Your News Leader has reached out to the Williams County States Attorney’s Office.

