Bobcat inventors inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame

Bobcat skid-steer
Bobcat skid-steer(Photo courtesy: Bobcat Company)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of brothers with North Dakota ties were inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame earlier this week. Cyril and Louis Keller invented the skid-steer which made the Bobcat Company a global brand.

It’s been 65 years since the skid-steer rolled out. The machine company founded in Gwinner, North Dakota not only impacted the state, but the world with its invention. “Fixing something, hauling something. They are just a universal machine,” said Keith Glass, roads and street supervisor for Bismarck Public Works.

The machine was invented by the Keller brothers, Cyril, and Louis. In the 1950′s the pair was approached by a turkey farmer, who needed a small, lightweight loader for his barn. And the Kellers delivered. “It was really the first skid-steer loader,” said Troy Kraft chief technical officer Bobcat Company.

The skid-steer was then presented at the 1958 Minnesota State Fair, where Melroe Manufacturing Company, now Bobcat, was awarded the rights to make the machine and the Kellers were hired to refine the design. “You can see the product today - it is a little bit different but very similar,” said Kraft.

Now, places like Bismarck Public Works use the skid-steers for daily work. From helping pave streets, clearing material, to clearing sidewalks in the winter. “Usually somebody is in one of those pieces of equipment every day, no matter if it is winter or summer,” said Glass. Bobcat is one of the few manufacturing companies that operates in the state, which means it has a large impact on the economy. “We employee at lot of folks here in North Dakota, we have two of our major factories here,” said Kraft.

As for the future, Bobcat is looking into building electric and autonomous machines - but keeping its history in mind. “We’re really excited how these products have evolved and into the future,” said Kraft. The company has grown from just one small shop in Gwinner to more than 20 manufacturing locations and 5,000 employees worldwide.

Cyril Keller passed away in 2020 and Louis in 2010.

