Bismarck woman killed in crash Thursday night south of Mandan

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old Bismarck female was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash roughly 20 miles south of Mandan.

The woman was traveling north on Highway 1806 when her car crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by a 69-year-old Bismarck man with a 49-year-old female passenger from New Town.

The female died at the scene. The man in the pickup was taken to Sanford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female passenger was not injured.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

