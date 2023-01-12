Virtual public hearing Thursday evening on livestock plan for Theodore Roosevelt National Park

THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK (KFYR) – Members of the public will have the chance Thursday night to voice opinions or ask questions about the fate of livestock in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Leadership with the park said they’re considering alternatives for livestock management, which include removing horse and cattle over the course of several years or reducing herd sizes.

Critics of the proposal have said removing the animals would take away from the park experience.

The public forum will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams, and will start at 6 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. CT.

Information on how to join the virtual meeting can be found here.

