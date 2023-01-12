United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Our Redeemer’s Coltan Francis

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – There are some things in life we can’t choose.

“He was a short, little chunky kid,” said Our Redeemer’s Christian School freshman Collin Swenson.

But there are many decisions we can make.

“He works so hard, nobody outworks Coltan,” said Brock Teets, the ORCS boys basketball head coach.

Coltan Francis made the Class-B baseball all-state first team in the spring.

He’s also a captain of the Our Redeemer’s boys basketball team.

“Coaching a kid like that makes showing up at the gym every day so much easier,” said Teets.

Half of the Knights’ varsity payers are freshmen and eighth graders this year.

“Even though I’m one of the younger players on the team, there’s still younger ones than me and I’m trying to be like Coltan and motivate those guys,” said Collin.

Coltan is focused on preparing the younger players.

“I think we’re underdogs. People don’t see a lot of potential in us but I think we have quite a bit of potential on our team. Developing our team and seeing how far we can make a run,” said Coltan.

The senior guard may not be the best shooter in the state, but he makes up for it.

“He is a tremendous rebounder. But what’s rebounding? It’s work. Coltan Francis just flat-out works,” said Teets.

Coltan makes a choice to do the work nobody else will.

“I like to do the dirty work, I guess,” said Coltan.

He’s already realized some of his dreams.

“I’ve always wanted to make it to state,” said Coltan.

His hitting heroics and stunts at shortstop brought the Surrey baseball team to state in the spring.

Now he’s setting an example for the Knights of tomorrow.

“I don’t care if he goes one for 20 from the field, he never hangs his head. It’s next shot, what else can I do, how can I help my team win, and that’s just Coltan,” said Teets.

Coltan is choosing his legacy.

He said he is interested in pursuing a degree in business next year. Coltan still has the rest of the basketball season to play and a baseball region title to defend.

