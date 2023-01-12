Solheim teacher first to win Teacher Spotlight award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Educators play many roles in their students’ lives. Students never forget good teachers, and neither do their families.

The Teacher Spotlight award is a new recognition program started by BPS and local businesses.

Students at Solheim Elementary are excited to watch one of their favorite teachers be awarded for their hard work. This Teacher Spotlight idea stemmed from Dr. Doug Ness with Active Life Chiropractic, who wanted to give back to local educators.

“They give so much more than the classroom, and the job is not just from the time the bell rings to the time the last bell rings. These teachers are doing so much more beforehand, from grading papers to going to get supplies on their own to afterward in the evenings after supper or even skipping supper going to meetings or grading papers or getting projects ready. So to me, the whole project is more about recognizing the fact that they do so much for our kids and for others,” said Ness.

The students in Natalie Shetler’s fifth-grade class, the award winner, said she is very deserving.

“We always do really fun projects in our class like debates and we always play really fun games. And she’s really nice, and she lets us talk in class,” said Trey Anderson, a fifth-grade student.

Shetler has been an educator for 17 years and is always excited for the start of the school year.

“When I started hearing them, immediately tears were forming in my eyes. I know the stuff I do in class, so immediately when they started, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s what we do in class,’ like, ‘Okay, okay.’ But to hear that they go home and share that with their families and their parents and they’re excited to talk about what they did at school day in and day out, and they’re excited to come to school every day. That’s kind of what I want as a teacher. I want kids to be here. I want them to enjoy learning,” said Shelter.

Her students can vouch for her that she is very deserving to be the first recipient of the award.

“She can make learning fun no matter what it is. And she can help everyone, and she’s just a really nice teacher,” said Ashtyn Stewart, a fifth-grade student.

The pilot program began Tuesday, and Bismarck Public Schools is the first partner, but Ness hopes to spread the award to other school districts.

Shetler received lots of health and wellness items as her award, gifted by local businesses.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.