Sex offender arrested on multiple charges in Jamestown

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST
JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The Jamestown Police Department on Wednesday arrested a male subject after an investigation into a report of a Jamestown area high-risk sex offender having sex with a juvenile.

37-year-old Garret Alan Loy of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion of two counts of gross sexual imposition, luring by electronic means, corruption or solicitation of a minor, indecent exposure and felonious restraint.

Police believe Loy had sex with the juvenile on several occasions over a week’s time, at various locations in the Jamestown area. Officers say they posed as the victim and arranged a meeting with Loy, where he was expecting to have sex with the alleged victim.

Loy was arrested without incident and booked into the Stutsman County Correctional Center, police say. He is awaiting formal charges.

