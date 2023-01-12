Rolette teacher invited to White House master teacher program

Angela Kitzman in the White House
Angela Kitzman in the White House(Courtesy: Angela Kitzman)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROLETTE, N.D. (KMOT) – A Rolette teacher has received a second invitation to the White House — this time as a master teacher.

Angela Kitzman was previously accepted to the White House History Institute in 2020, but finally got to go last year.

Aside from touring the White House, they also visited places in D.C. with a connection to the formation of the nation’s most famous living and workplace.

“I’ve loved history since I was a kid and actually I take juniors and seniors with me to Washington D.C every other year,” said Kitzman.

Kitzman said she’s looking forward to working with teachers from all over the country.

She’ll head to the nation’s capital in July for five days.

